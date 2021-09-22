Unanswered questions remain in disappearance, death of 21-year-old last seen in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – There are many unanswered questions in the death of a 21-year-old woman who was last seen in Myrtle Beach over the weekend.

WMBF News is continuing to push for answers and establish a timeline on her time in Myrtle Beach and what led to her body being found behind a fire station in Florence County, about 45 miles away.

WHAT WE HAVE CONFIRMED

According to a police report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Sheridan Wahl had come to Myrtle Beach to visit her father.

She was last seen on Sunday afternoon along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach when she was trying to rent a scooter from the Rent Me Superstore, the report states.

She was denied service for not wearing shoes and she told her mother on a FaceTime call that she was going to drive back home to Florida, according to the report.

WMBF News spoke with one of the owners of the Rent Me Superstore who confirmed that they provided surveillance video to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

They added that they’re not certain she was at the store, but that Wahl’s father did come by on Monday to inquire about his daughter’s visit.

Then around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, her body was discovered behind the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department on Highway 378 in Pamplico, according to the coroner’s office.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye told WMBF News that he spoke with Wahl’s parents the night before her body was found. He could not go into specifics about the phone call.

The Florence County coroner stated that her body won’t be autopsied until Friday, and at this point a cause of death has not been revealed.

Wahl’s roommate created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her memorial service and funeral.

On the GoFundMe page, Wahl’s roommate called her “a person with a pure heart of gold, always trying to make her friends and family feel loved and accepted.”

WHAT WE’RE TRYING TO FIND OUT

One of the biggest questions surrounding this investigation is how did Wahl end up 45 miles away from Myrtle Beach when she was last seen. We have asked SLED if they could provide information on her car and if it was at the scene in Florence County, but the agency could not comment.

We’ve also asked if there are any persons of interest in the case, but so far SLED is not commenting on that aspect of the investigation.

SLED is working to find out for us when the Myrtle Beach Police Department handed the case over the state agency.

CASE JURISDICTION

The Myrtle Beach Police Department opened an investigation into her disappearance on Sunday, but the department said that it was revealed that it did not have jurisdiction and the case was handed over to the State Law Enforcement Division.

SLED explained that if a case involves multiple areas and scenes, that can be one of the reasons why a local agency would request that state police take over the missing persons case.

We have filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Myrtle Beach Police Department for any information regarding this case.

WMBF News will be following every development in this case and will bring you updates both on-air and online.

