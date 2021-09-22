Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC Attorney General announces $32 million in grants for victim support groups

By Cameron Crowe
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced victim support groups from across the state are set to receive $32 million in grants at a news conference held at the Florence County Complex on Wednesday.

Wilson said Pee Dee and Grand Strand agencies will receive over $3 million of those grants:

  • Florence County agencies will receive $2,898,360.
  • Horry County agencies will receive $1,465,749.
  • Georgetown County agencies will receive $354,899.

“These grants are going to go towards people who are survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, human trafficking, as well as various other crimes,” Wilson said.

Wilson also said giving back to organizations that help survivors is one of his favorite things to do.

Nikeisha Martin is one of those survivors, having been involved in multiple abusive relationships.

The mother of eight struggled for almost a decade to get away from her abusers.

“Finally, I had to flee to a shelter by the hand of a good friend who found a shelter for me locally, from that point I transitioned to New Beginnings, I was one of the first residents at that shelter,” Martin said.

Multiple stays at the New Beginnings Transitional Shelter in Bennettsville helped Martin turn her life around. She now works there, using her own experience to help fellow survivors.

“You don’t see what may unfold afterwards, so trust in God, trust in God and let him open those doors. But he needs you to be willing to open those doors and then the sky is the limit,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Florence County coroner confirms woman’s body is reported missing woman out of Myrtle Beach
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Body of missing 21-year-old last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of...
SCHP: Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck
Here's a look at a messy morning.
FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued, heavy rain today

Latest News

.
Coroner: Body of missing woman last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating
.
Horry County Council honors fallen Myrtle Beach police officer during meeting
Left to right: Cpl. Michael Ambrosino, Pfc. Jacob Hancher, Ofc. Jackson Winkeler
Three Grand Strand, Pee Dee law enforcement officers inducted into S.C. Law Enforcement Hall of Fame
The South Carolina Supreme Court just issued a judgment ruling a part of the Heritage Act...
SC’s high court strikes portion of Confederate monument protection law