Police: Man opens fire on vehicle in Conway, car dealership hit by gunfire

Darrickreco Laws
Darrickreco Laws(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting investigation.

Arrest warrants state that on Sept. 7, Darrickreco Laws, 45, fired multiple shots into a black Chevrolet Tahoe at the intersection of Highway 378 and Tampa Lane.

Police allege Laws also fired shots into Coastal Isuzu Truck in the 2500 block of Highway 378, hitting a garage door on the left side of the building.

According to arrest warrant, Laws is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Laws was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday and is charged with attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, unlawful possession of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

As of noon Wednesday, no bail has been set on his charges.

