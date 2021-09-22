Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Carolina man sentenced to 25 years for deadly 2018 Loris shooting

Quotase Jenrette
Quotase Jenrette(Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Carolina man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 fatal shooting of a man in Loris.

Quotase Jenrette, 24, of Clarendon, N.C., was convicted of voluntary manslaughter following a two-day trial that began on Monday, a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office states.

The victim in the case, Kendall Ray, known by his loved ones as “Boot,” was found shot outside his home on Jan. 6, 2018, on Bart’s Road in Loris.

According to the the release, Ray’s younger brother and girlfriend held him in their arms as he died after Jenrette shot him once in the head.

Ray was the father of three children.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles sentenced Jenrette to 25 years in prison. He must serve at least 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for supervised release.

“Detective John Brantly and the Horry County Police Department did an excellent job investigating the crime, locating Jenrette - who was immediately identified as the shooter - in North Carolina, and bringing him to justice,” said senior assistant solicitor Josh Holford. “We also commend the brave witnesses from the incident location for their testimony.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Florence County coroner confirms woman’s body is reported missing woman out of Myrtle Beach
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Body of missing 21-year-old last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of...
SCHP: Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck
Here's a look at a messy morning.
FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued, heavy rain today

Latest News

.
Coroner: Body of missing woman last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating
.
Horry County Council honors fallen Myrtle Beach police officer during meeting
Zechariah Cartledge ran one mile on Monday to honor fallen Lake City police Lt. John Stewart.
12-year-old runs one mile in honor of fallen Lake City police lieutenant
Marlboro County School District
Marlboro County superintendent placed on leave after fraternity allowed to use district property