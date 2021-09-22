Myrtle Beach Fire Department holding car seat safety check

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is holding a car seat check on Wednesday to help make sure children are safe while traveling on the roadways.

Myrtle Beach Fire Cpt. Jon Evans says nine out of ten car seats in South Carolina are not properly installed, putting children at risk.

“We just want people to be safer and understand what the laws are. How long your child should be rear facing or forward facing or they need to get into a booster seater. How long they should stay in that seat - every child is different,” Evans said.

If you can not make it to the event, you can still get the car seat help you are looking for.

“We have technicians on every shift and every station, it just depends on the day and what is going on,” said Evans.

Wednesday’s car seat check is taking place at the Target on Seaboard Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.