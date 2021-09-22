Submit a Tip
Marlboro County superintendent placed on leave after fraternity allowed to use district property

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The superintendent of the Marlboro County School District has been placed on leave during an investigation into possible improper use of district property, according to the board chairman.

The Marlboro County School District Board of Trustees met Tuesday for a special called meeting to discuss an Omega Psi Phi mobile unit that was on district property.

The mobile unit was dismantled earlier that day after the board voted on Sept. 13 to have it removed.

Chairman Larry McNeil said in a statement that a majority of the board voted to place Dr. Gregory McCord on administrative leave after he gave permission for the fraternity to have its building on the district’s property.

McNeil added that an investigation was requested and that accounting be provided in regard to any costs that may have been associated with Omega Psi Phi’s use of the unit on the property.

The accounting on those costs must be provided within two weeks, according to McNeil.

During McCord’s administrative leave, the board voted to place Dr. Jason Bryant in charge of the district.

Bryant is currently the associate superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment.

