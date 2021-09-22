Submit a Tip
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Myrtle Beach shooting

Damion King
Damion King(MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been charged in connection to a Myrtle Beach shooting earlier this month, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

A police report states officers were called to a hospital on the afternoon of Sept. 4 in response to someone who came in with a gunshot wound. Authorities also said the shooting happened on the 1300 block of Hemingway Street.

A witness told police she rushed the victim to the hospital after discovering gunshot wounds.

Online records from MBPD show 28-year-old Damion King is charged with attempted murder and a weapons possession charge in connection to the incident.

Separate online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center also show King faces additional charges and was booked Monday by the Horry County Police Department.

WMBF News is working to gather more information regarding King’s arrest.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

