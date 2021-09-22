Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Living Your Best Life: Hidden Jewel Wellness Boutique

By Derrion Henderson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hidden Jewel Wellness Boutique name proves to serve the company right. It’s a “hidden” gem in North Myrtle Beach serving all your holistic treatments, sista circles, facial and pelvic steaming needs.

It’s a boutique like you’ve never seen it before.

We learned all about the boutique starting by a Murrells Inlet local. Check it out in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Body of missing 21-year-old last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Florence County coroner confirms woman’s body is reported missing woman out of Myrtle Beach
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of...
SCHP: Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck
Here's a look at a messy morning.
FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued, heavy rain today

Latest News

Kosta Bowls is a locally-owned and operated franchise along the Grand Strand serving up a...
Living Your Best Life: Kosta Bowls
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 1,599 new...
DHEC confirms 69 additional COVID-19 deaths across S.C., 13 in Horry County
Living Your Best Life - Kosta Bowls
Living Your Best Life - Kosta Bowls
Living Your Best Life - Elevate Nutrition
Living Your Best Life - Elevate Nutrition