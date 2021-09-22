Submit a Tip
Horry County Fire Rescue responds after vehicle hits tree, overturns

A vehicle crashed into a tree and overturned Wednesday morning in Aynor.
A vehicle crashed into a tree and overturned Wednesday morning in Aynor.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vehicle crashed into a tree and overturned Wednesday morning in Aynor.

Crews were dispatched to the crash at Edwards Road and Dixon Road at 9:07 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. There is no word on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area around the crash to avoid delays.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

