Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Hallmark will release 41 all-new, original holiday movies this season

This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday...
This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday movie premieres.(Dusanpetkovic // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grab the popcorn, hot chocolate, fuzzy socks and blankets! Hallmark Christmas movies are just around the corner.

This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday movie premieres.

The first weekend of movies kicks off Friday, Oct. 22 with Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas.”

The network will also feature an all-new Christmas movie premiere on its stand-alone streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now.

You can expect to see on-screen reunions of cast members from iconic television series and films, like “Fuller House”, “The Wonder Years”, and “Back to the Future.”

In addition to new original titles, this season’s lineup includes new installments of continuing movie franchises.

Click here for a look at the movie premieres scheduled for Oct. 22 to Nov. 7.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Florence County coroner confirms woman’s body is reported missing woman out of Myrtle Beach
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Body of missing 21-year-old last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of...
SCHP: Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck
Here's a look at a messy morning.
FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued, heavy rain today

Latest News

.
Coroner: Body of missing woman last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating
.
Horry County Council honors fallen Myrtle Beach police officer during meeting
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
CDC panel tackles who needs booster shot of COVID vaccine
The House faces a deadline Monday to vote on the first part of President Joe Biden’s plan — a...
Biden meets with Democrats as $3.5T plan faces party split
Biden agenda on brink of collapse