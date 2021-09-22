Submit a Tip
Getting ready for fall at Dagwood’s Deli & Sports Bar in Surfside Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dagwood’s Deli & Sports Bar is the ultimate fall game day destination. From delicious food, to over 50 tv’s, and great cocktails, you’ll feel right at home here.

We loved learning about their brand new North Myrtle Beach location coming soon, new menu items for fall, and so much more! Plus, we catch up with Tidelands Health, Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson, and Multiplying Good.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

