Georgetown County School District votes in favor of offering COVID-19 vaccine incentives for employees

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County School District teachers and staff will soon get some extra money in their pockets if they get vaccinated.

During Tuesday’s school board meeting, the Georgetown County Board of Education voted in favor of offering financial incentives to employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 12

The vaccine incentive program includes:

$250 to full-time vaccinated employees

$150 to part-time/temporary vaccinated employees who work at least 75 hours between July 1, 2021 and November 12, 2021

$100 to substitutes

All employees would have to verify their vaccination status with the district by Nov. 12.

