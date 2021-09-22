Georgetown County School Board urges S.C. lawmakers to repeal mask mandate ban

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Board of Education is calling on state lawmakers to repeal a state law that prohibits school districts from implementing mask mandates in the classroom.

The school board adopted a resolution during their Tuesday night meeting that urges the South Carolina General Assembly to repeal budget Proviso 1.108.

The proviso states that school districts can’t use state funds to implement mask mandates.

The resolution states that “local school boards and superintendents, who ultimately bear the responsibility for the well-being of students and staff need flexibility – not limitations – when carefully weighing health and safety guidance at the local, state and federal levels to make decisions for the students and staff in their communities.”

The resolution goes on to state that Proviso 1.108 serves as a barrier for school district leaders to consider every mitigation measure to protect students, teachers and staff from contracting COVID-19.

Copies of the resolution will be given to members of the Georgetown County Legislative Delegation and communicated to parents, businesses and school supporters.

Georgetown County School District has had 504 students and staff test positive for COVID-19 so far this school year, which has resulted in the quarantine of 3,524 students and staff.

