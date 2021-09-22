Funeral arrangements released for Lake City police lieutenant killed in the line of duty

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Plans have been announced for those wanting to celebrate and honor the life of a fallen Lake City police lieutenant.

Lt. John Stewart was killed during a car chase on Friday that ended along North Matthews Road.

Florence County Councilman Jason Springs revealed in a social media post the plans on Thursday and Friday to celebrate Stewart and everything he did for the community.

RELATED COVERAGE:

On Thursday, Stewart will like in rest from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Pentecostal Holiness Church located at 608 South Ron McNair Boulevard. The public is invited to come and pay their respects.

There will also be a city-wide prayer vigil at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Dr. Ronald E. McNair Memorial Park on East Main Street.

The memorial service for Stewart will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Florence Center located at 3300 West Radio Drive. Seating for the service will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Stewart’s final resting place will be at the Florence National Cemetery.

The procession to the cemetery will take place directly following the memorial service.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.