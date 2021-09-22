Florence City Council strongly recommends all residents get COVID-19 vaccine

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday regarding masks and vaccinations in the city.

During the meeting, councilmembers vote to strongly encourage the use of masks in city buildings but didn’t go so far as to require them.

They also voted in favor of a resolution that strongly recommends and encourages all residents in the city to get one of the FDA-approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines.

Florence City Councilman George Jebaily said that the council is in agreement that getting the vaccination rate up is needed in order to get the pandemic under control.

Jebaily added that the Florence City Council will revisit the issue of masks again in November, and if leaders don’t see a significant increase in vaccinations, then they may be left with no choice but to put a mandate in place.

He said this gives people the opportunity to get vaccinations.

