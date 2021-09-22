FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression Rose and Peter will remain away from the United States and Carolinas, meaning it’s just name with a rain out over the Atlantic. Meanwhile, our attention turns to a chance of development behind those two systems and working away from the African coast.

The chance of development continues to increase with that tropical wave. (WMBF)

A tropical wave is becoming better organized with showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. However, satellite wind data indicate that the system still lacks a well-defined center. Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a day or two while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean. The chance of development remains high over the next 48 hours at 80% and 90% over the next five days.

We just know this system will approach the Lesser Antilles by early next week. For now, we watch and wait. (WMBF)

For now, we continue to watch and wait. It’s hard to really tell where this system could go this far out. Models have a wide spread that is inconsistent with each outcome meaning something different. For now, we know this system will approach the Lesser Antilles by early next week. That’s it. We don’t know the strength or potential tracks of where this could go until models get a better grasp on this. For now, we watch and wait! No threats to the Carolinas at this time.

