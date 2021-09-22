FIRST ALERT: Last day filled with rain chances, fall weather arrives soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect until 9 AM this morning even though the rain chances remain in the forecast through the next 24 hours.

Today's not a complete washout but pop-up showers and storms will continue throughout the day. (WMBF)

The approaching cold front will keep pop-up showers and storms in the forecast at times today with the potential for heavy rain still sticking around throughout the day and into the evening hours. There’s enough tropical moisture ahead of the cold front to cause some minor flooding issues, especially in areas that picked up on the heavier rainfall totals yesterday. Once again, under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s today.

Tomorrow is just an incredible day as the clouds clear out and the afternoon feels better than the morning. (WMBF)

The strong cold front will push through the region tonight/early tomorrow morning. This will bring an end to the rain chances for the Grand Strand around 7 AM tomorrow, if not earlier. In addition to the end of rain chances, the return of a fall-like forecast will be back to end the week and head into the weekend. Highs will sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s on Thursday with decreasing cloud cover and a drop in humidity.

Highs will fall and so will the humidity. Look at this! (WMBF)

By Thursday night, we feel the effects of the cold front as lows drop down into the mid 50s inland and the lower 60s on the beaches. It’s going to be a cool Friday morning as you head out the door and the jackets will be needed for the kids at the bus stop.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s for the weekend with LOW humidity. (WMBF)

By Friday afternoon through the weekend, daytime temperatures will drop into the upper 70s to near 80 with nighttime temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Much lower humidity and a northerly wind will keep the fall-feel going through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.