Family of fallen Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator sues accused shooter, his family

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The family of a Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator has filed a lawsuit against the man accused of killing her.

Florence County Sheriff’s Investigator Farrah Turner died from injuries she sustained during a shooting at the Vintage Place subdivision on Oct. 3, 2018.

Fred Hopkins is accused of ambushing officers who were serving a search warrant on his son Seth Hopkins on child sex abuse allegations. Seth Hopkins pleaded guilty in 2019 to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Turner and Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died, while five other law enforcement officers were hurt.

Turner’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday against Fred Hopkins, Seth Hopkins and Cheryl Hopkins, the accused shooter’s wife.

The lawsuit alleges negligence and gross negligence against Seth Hopkins and Cheryl Hopkins.

The lawsuit states that Seth Hopkins knew his criminal actions against minor children would lead to law enforcement coming to his home and that he knew his father would react violently.

“Defendant Seth Hopkins owed a duty to not sexually assault minor children and to prevent Defendant Frederick Hopkins encountering a situation in which he would become violent,” according to the lawsuit.

It also claims that Cheryl Hopkins kept multiple firearms in her home, but did not keep them secure, even though she knew her husband had violent tendencies and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“Defendant Cheryl Hopkins owed a duty to the public, including the Plaintiff, to keep the firearms in her home secure and unavailable to those with violent tendencies and other mental ailments causing violent actions,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit calls for actual and punitive damages in an appropriate amount that will be determined at trial.

Meanwhile, Fred Hopkins’ criminal trial has not been scheduled yet. The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.

Due to a gag order in the case, information on any case developments is limited.

