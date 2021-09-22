Submit a Tip
Dining with Dockery: Gameday food with Dagwood’s Deli & Sports Bar

Dagwoods
Dagwoods(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Football season continues here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee and no matter who you are rooting for this season, Dagwood’s Deli & Sports Bar in Surfside has it all!

In this week’s special episode with Dining with Dockery, Andrew is headed back to Dagwood’s Deli to try out some of the best gameday menu items! The menu at Dagwood’s is so extensive, you can’t go wrong with it!

You can watch the entire interview above with Andrew to see his thoughts on every menu item he tries out today.

Dagwood’s Deli menu includes everything you are looking for when it comes to the big game. From wings, spuds, baskets, sandwiches and more, they have everything you could ever crave to satisfy that hunger. They also offer seating inside or carry out for the big game. You can visit the gameday menu on their website here.

