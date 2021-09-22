Submit a Tip
DHEC confirms 69 additional COVID-19 deaths across S.C., 13 in Horry County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 1,599 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 672,143 and confirmed deaths to 10,347, officials said.



In Horry County, there were 103 new confirmed cases and 13 confirmed deaths. Florence County saw 28 new confirmed cases and three additional deaths.

According to DHEC, 17,849 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 13.8%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

For the latest on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

Vaccination locations in your area can be found here.

