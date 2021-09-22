Deputies: Stolen vehicle involved in Florence crash, suspect in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a crash that involved a stolen vehicle in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was stolen in the area of North Irby Street at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect then drove the vehicle into Florence, where authorities said it was involved in a collision involving multiple vehicles in the area of South Irby Street and Cherokee Road.

The suspect was then taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, while the Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stolen vehicle incident.

