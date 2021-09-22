Crews working ‘significant’ crash with multiple patients in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Emergency crews on the scene of a ‘significant’ crash in Murrells Inlet.

Midway Fire Rescue said it is working on the wreck Wednesday afternoon at the Highway 17 Bypass and Business split.

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District is also on the scene to help.

Midway Fire Rescue tweet that there are multiple patients with several entrapped.

Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation Network shows there are back-ups in the northbound lanes.

It’s not clear how many cars are involved in the crash.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

