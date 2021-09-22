Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crews working ‘significant’ crash with multiple patients in Murrells Inlet

(Jamal Smalls)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Emergency crews on the scene of a ‘significant’ crash in Murrells Inlet.

Midway Fire Rescue said it is working on the wreck Wednesday afternoon at the Highway 17 Bypass and Business split.

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District is also on the scene to help.

Midway Fire Rescue tweet that there are multiple patients with several entrapped.

Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation Network shows there are back-ups in the northbound lanes.

It’s not clear how many cars are involved in the crash.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Florence County coroner confirms woman’s body is reported missing woman out of Myrtle Beach
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Body of missing 21-year-old last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of...
SCHP: Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck
Here's a look at a messy morning.
FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued, heavy rain today

Latest News

.
Coroner: Body of missing woman last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating
.
Horry County Council honors fallen Myrtle Beach police officer during meeting
Coastal Carolina University's newest statue stands just outside Brooks Stadium.
Coastal Carolina University unveils near Chauncey statue outside Brooks Stadium
Fall has officially begun.
FIRST ALERT: Here comes fall!