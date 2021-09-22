Consultants sued over drowning deaths of mental health patients in HCSO transport van

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – New lawsuits have been filed in the tragic drownings of two mental health patients in the back of a Horry County Sheriff’s Office transport van.

The estates of Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton are suing Moseley Architects, alleging negligence. The lawsuits were filed last week in Horry County.

Moseley Architects consults with law enforcement agencies and develops policies and procedures.

Representatives from Moseley Architects did not immediately respond to an email message from The Associated Press on Monday seeking comment.

Nicolette Green, 43, and Wendy Newton, 45, drowned on Sept. 18, 2018, after authorities say the van filled with floodwaters from Hurricane Florence near Nichols.

This summer, lawsuits were settled with both Horry County and the company that manufactured the cage the two women were in.

The two sheriff’s deputies who were transporting the women, Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop, are both facing charges in relation to the incident.

Their trials are scheduled to begin on Nov. 8.

