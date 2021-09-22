Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Community Champions: Sonja and John Hutton, owners of My Olive Shack

By Ian Klein
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - To build a successful business, you must start small but dream big.

The owners of My Olive Shack in Surfside Beach, Sonja and John Hutton, have done just that, while also helping other small businesses achieve their goals.

Watch the video above to see why the Huttons are Community Champions.

Know a Community Champion? CLICK HERE to submit a nomination.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Body of missing 21-year-old last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Florence County coroner confirms woman’s body is reported missing woman out of Myrtle Beach
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of...
SCHP: Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck

Latest News

.
Community Champions: Sonja and John Hutton, owners of My Olive Shack
Horry County Council honors fallen Myrtle Beach police officer during meeting
Lake City police Lt. John Stewart was killed in the line of duty during a chase.
‘One of the heroes in this city’: Community remembers fallen Lake City lieutenant and the lives he touched
Tropical Storm Peter and Rose continue to remain offshore.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Peter & Rose, watching other chances of development