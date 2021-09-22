Coastal Carolina University unveils near Chauncey statue outside Brooks Stadium

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It looks like there’s a new chanticleer in town.

Coastal Carolina University unveiled a brand new statue of school mascot Chauncey outside Brooks Stadium on Wednesday. CCU officials said the statue is brand new, and will stand on the corner of Highway 544 and University Boulevard near the stadium.

The university clarified it is not replacing the original chanticleer statue, which still stands at the entrance of the TD Sports Complex.

The new Chauncey, however, is “significantly larger” than its counterpart.

The newest addition comes ahead of the football team’s home game against UMass, set to kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday.

