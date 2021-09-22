Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coastal Carolina University unveils near Chauncey statue outside Brooks Stadium

Coastal Carolina University's newest statue stands just outside Brooks Stadium.
Coastal Carolina University's newest statue stands just outside Brooks Stadium.(Coastal Carolina University)
By Michael Owens
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It looks like there’s a new chanticleer in town.

Coastal Carolina University unveiled a brand new statue of school mascot Chauncey outside Brooks Stadium on Wednesday. CCU officials said the statue is brand new, and will stand on the corner of Highway 544 and University Boulevard near the stadium.

The university clarified it is not replacing the original chanticleer statue, which still stands at the entrance of the TD Sports Complex.

The new Chauncey, however, is “significantly larger” than its counterpart.

The newest addition comes ahead of the football team’s home game against UMass, set to kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Florence County coroner confirms woman’s body is reported missing woman out of Myrtle Beach
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Body of missing 21-year-old last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating
Brycen and Brayden McDaniel
Sheriff calls twin toddlers’ deaths a ‘tragic accident,’ says no charges will be filed against father
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of...
SCHP: Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck
Here's a look at a messy morning.
FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued, heavy rain today

Latest News

South Carolina releases 2022 football schedule
South Carolina releases 2022 football schedule
SCHSL Football.
Week five SCHSL football state media poll released
The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation, John M. Belk Endowment, Classroom Central and Carolina...
Panthers donate backpacks with school supplies to 15,000 students in Carolinas
Panthers improve to 2-0 with home victory over New Orleans Saints, 17-7
Panthers improve to 2-0 with home victory over New Orleans Saints, 26-7