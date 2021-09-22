Best of the Grand Strand Winner for Best Jewelry is Jacob the Jeweler located in the Market Common
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Jacob the Jeweler is a full service jeweler. They do things like sizing, repairs, setting stones, appraisals for insurance purposes, custom designs and more.
They have been serving the Grand Strand for a little over a year. Something unique they do is make jewelry from the ground up, they do not send anything out.
Jacob the Jeweler has a large selection of jewelry and they are open Tuesday-Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.