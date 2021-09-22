12-year-old runs one mile in honor of fallen Lake City police lieutenant

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 12-year-old boy honored a fallen Lake City police lieutenant by running one mile, but it’s part of a bigger effort to help those who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities.

On Monday, Zechariah Cartledge ran one mile, carrying the thin blue line flag for Lake City police Lt. John Stewart who was killed in a crash during a chase on Friday.

Cartledge started the nonprofit Running 4 Heroes, where he runs one mile for every first responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Not only does he do it to honor those who lost their lives, but it’s also to raise money for organizations that help first responders. Donations made to Running 4 Heroes helps to fund Fallen Hero Flag Mission, Injured First Responder Grant Program, K9 Vests and Safety Supplies and Travel Mission.

So far in 2021, Cartledge has run 191 miles to honor fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty, and also for those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

