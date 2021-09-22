Submit a Tip
1 dead after SUV collides with tree in Florence County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said one person was killed in a Pee Dee crash on Wednesday.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision happened at around 2:40 p.m. on Moulds Road, which is near the Williamsburg County line.

Lee said the driver of a 2002 Toyota SUV was heading east on Moulds Road when they ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver was killed as a result of the accident and was not wearing a seatbelt.

No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

