1 dead after SUV collides with tree in Florence County
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said one person was killed in a Pee Dee crash on Wednesday.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision happened at around 2:40 p.m. on Moulds Road, which is near the Williamsburg County line.
Lee said the driver of a 2002 Toyota SUV was heading east on Moulds Road when they ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver was killed as a result of the accident and was not wearing a seatbelt.
No other details were immediately available.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
