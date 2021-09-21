Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Woman celebrates 107 trips around the sun

By Nicole Griffith and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – Woodrow Wilson was president when Vanesta Gray was born in 1914, and gas was only 20 cents.

Gray told KOLN when she woke up Thursday, she almost had nearly forgotten it was her birthday – her 107th birthday to be exact.

“I’ve enjoyed all of my years,” Gray said. “I hope I get to see another one or two.”

Gray’s sister-in-law Wilma Baugous lives one floor above her Van Dorn Villa apartment and showered the birthday girl with balloons, flowers and cards.

“Every year has been special that we can celebrate another milestone,” Baugous said.

Born in 1914, Gray is the second child of six, a mother and a grandmother. She was born on a farm in northeast Nebraska and grew up during the depression.

“We didn’t know it was the depression because all of our friends were in the same boat,” Gray said. “We did what we had to do... kept working hard.”

Each year on her birthday, Gray asks for only one thing: just one more year.

“I hope I can have one more birthday,” she said. “That’s what I ask for every birthday.”

Gray said she didn’t have the secret to a long and successful life but added making sure to sleep well and think of others before yourself.

Gray moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in the 1980s. She enjoys Huskers football and Royals baseball.

Copyright 2021 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Injuries are reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.
Crash blocks lanes of Highway 707, two sent to hospital
Charlotte Elizabeth Scott, 19 months, of Toccoa, died Sunday, according to Coroner Chris...
19-month-old dies at S.C. lake, coroner says
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Myrtle Beach police investigating reported assault; 2 people hurt

Latest News

.
Grand Strand area doctors await FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years olds
.
Community remembers fallen Lake City lieutenant
President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at...
Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies
Horry County Council to recognize fallen Myrtle Beach police officer during meeting
SLED investigating reports of missing woman in Myrtle Beach