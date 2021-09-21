Week five SCHSL football state media poll released
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SCHSL football statewide media rankings were released this afternoon. Ten squads from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee made the cut in their respective classes. The full rankings are below with those teams in bold.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. TL Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Chapin
7. Ridge View
8. Riverside
9. Woodmont
10. Dorman
CLASS 4A
1. AC Flora (12)
2. Myrtle Beach (1)
3. South Pointe (1)
4. Greenville
5. West Florence
6. Greenwood
7. South Florence
8. Catawba Ridge
9. Beaufort
10. Indian Land
Hartsville and North Myrtle Beach are receiving votes.
Class 3A:
1. Daniel (14)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Camden
5. Chapman
6. Aynor
7. Brookland-Cayce
8. Gilbert
9. Powdersville
10. Lower Richland
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (13)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Marion
4. Silver Bluff
5. Barnwell
6. Saluda
7. Timberland
8. Andrews
9. Wade Hampton
10. Philip Simmons
CLASS 1A
1. Southside Christian (14)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Whale Branch
4. Lamar
5. Lake View
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Ridge-Spring Monetta
8. Lewisville
T9. Great Falls, Baptist Hill, Hannah-Pamplico
