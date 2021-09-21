Submit a Tip
Week five SCHSL football state media poll released

SCHSL Football.
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SCHSL football statewide media rankings were released this afternoon. Ten squads from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee made the cut in their respective classes. The full rankings are below with those teams in bold.

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. TL Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Chapin

7. Ridge View

8. Riverside

9. Woodmont

10. Dorman

CLASS 4A

1. AC Flora (12)

2. Myrtle Beach (1)

3. South Pointe (1)

4. Greenville

5. West Florence

6. Greenwood

7. South Florence

8. Catawba Ridge

9. Beaufort

10. Indian Land

Hartsville and North Myrtle Beach are receiving votes.

Class 3A:

1. Daniel (14)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Camden

5. Chapman

6. Aynor

7. Brookland-Cayce

8. Gilbert

9. Powdersville

10. Lower Richland

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville (13)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Marion

4. Silver Bluff

5. Barnwell

6. Saluda

7. Timberland

8. Andrews

9. Wade Hampton

10. Philip Simmons

CLASS 1A

1. Southside Christian (14)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Whale Branch

4. Lamar

5. Lake View

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Ridge-Spring Monetta

8. Lewisville

T9. Great Falls, Baptist Hill, Hannah-Pamplico

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

