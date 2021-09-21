SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed along I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash where a pedestrian was killed along I-95 in Florence County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said wreck took place around 4:30 a.m. Monday at mile marker 70 on the interstate.

He said that a Dodge Charger ran off the road and hit a concrete barrier and the driver was standing outside of the car, trying to notify law enforcement about the collision.

A Chevrolet Tahoe was driving along I-95 and tried to avoid the crash and hit the pedestrian that was in the roadway, according to Lee.

The pedestrian was killed.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the pedestrian.

