Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SCHP: Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of crashing a fire truck.(Source: WYFF)
By Journie Crenshaw
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARR, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of crashing a fire truck.

Troopers say 36-year-old John Russell Hendrix Jr. was driving a Starr fire truck when he went off the side of the road and flipped over.

John Russell Hendrix Jr.
John Russell Hendrix Jr.(Source: WYFF)

It happened on 1st Street in Starr at around 7:25 p.m. Monday.

Troopers say there was a passenger in the fire truck, but no one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Injuries are reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.
Crash blocks lanes of Highway 707, two sent to hospital
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Charlotte Elizabeth Scott, 19 months, of Toccoa, died Sunday, according to Coroner Chris...
19-month-old dies at S.C. lake, coroner says
Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Rose forms Sunday

Latest News

.
Community remembers fallen Lake City lieutenant
.
Grand Strand area doctors await FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years olds
The Grand Strand’s second Kohl’s location is scheduled to open in North Myrtle Beach on Oct. 31.
Grab your Kohl’s cash: New location opening in North Myrtle Beach
A look down Main Street in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: Lisa Gresci)
Turn down the volume: North Myrtle Beach passes first reading to limit ‘vulgar’ music