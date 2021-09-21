SCHP: Man charged with DUI after crashing fire truck
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARR, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is charged with DUI after being accused of crashing a fire truck.
Troopers say 36-year-old John Russell Hendrix Jr. was driving a Starr fire truck when he went off the side of the road and flipped over.
It happened on 1st Street in Starr at around 7:25 p.m. Monday.
Troopers say there was a passenger in the fire truck, but no one was hurt.
Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.