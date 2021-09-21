Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

S.C. registers over 1,800 new confirmed virus cases, 93 additional deaths

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 1,852 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 93 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 670,492 and confirmed deaths to 10,277, officials said.



In Horry County, there were 104 new confirmed cases and four confirmed deaths. Florence County saw 69 new confirmed cases and one additional death.

According to DHEC, 22,438 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 13%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

For the latest on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

Vaccination locations in your area can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Injuries are reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.
Crash blocks lanes of Highway 707, two sent to hospital
Charlotte Elizabeth Scott, 19 months, of Toccoa, died Sunday, according to Coroner Chris...
19-month-old dies at S.C. lake, coroner says
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Myrtle Beach police investigating reported assault; 2 people hurt

Latest News

There are roughly 150 officers in San Jose, California, who are currently unvaccinated or have...
Veteran police officer resigns over California city's vaccine mandate
Health experts predict shots for the age group could be available by the end of October.
US closes in on COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11
A nurse vaccinates a teen during a Tidelands Health vaccine clinic.
Grand Strand area doctors await FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years olds
Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasitic infections, has been getting a lot of attention...
Ivermectin, two other drugs being tested in MUSC COVID-19 clinical trial