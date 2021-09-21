S.C. registers over 1,800 new confirmed virus cases, 93 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 1,852 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 93 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 670,492 and confirmed deaths to 10,277, officials said.







In Horry County, there were 104 new confirmed cases and four confirmed deaths. Florence County saw 69 new confirmed cases and one additional death.

According to DHEC, 22,438 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 13%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

For the latest on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

Vaccination locations in your area can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.