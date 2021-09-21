Police search for armed bank robber in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police say a bank in Florence was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

According to Florence Police Cpt. Mike Brandt, the robbery took place around 8:17 a.m. at the Anderson Brothers Bank on 2nd Loop Road off Irby Street.

Police say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene. Authorities are searching the area for the perpetrator.

