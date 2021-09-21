Murrells Inlet man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man will spend over a decade behind bars for sexually assaulting a minor.

A press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office stated Robert Wayne Reaves, Jr., 43, pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Reaves, Jr. to the maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Officials say Reaves, Jr. must register as a sex offender once he is released from custody and be on a GPS monitor.

“The victim in this matter was extremely brave and strong,” said assistant solicitor Liz Smith. “Special thanks goes to Deputy C. Lopez of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office who put in a tremendous effort, along with Solicitor’s Office Investigator G. Pop and Sheriff Carter Weaver to bring the defendant to justice.”

