Horry County Council to recognize fallen Myrtle Beach police officer during meeting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach police officer who gave his life to serve and protect his community, will be honored during the Horry County Council meeting on Monday night.

The agenda shows there will be a resolution recognizing fallen Myrtle Beach police Pfc. Jacob Hancher.

Hancher was killed while responding to a domestic violence call on Oct. 3, 2020. A gunman opened fire, killing Hancher and hurting another officer. The gunman, 20-year-old John Derek Aycoth, was shot and killed by police during the shootout.

“Despite being mortally wounded, Officer Hancer unholstered his weapon and returned fire in his continuing effort to protect both the community and his fellow officers,” the resolution states.

The resolution also directs that a portion of River Oaks Boulevard be re-named as the Officer Jacob Hancher Memorial Highway “in memory of his commitment, dedication, service and devotion to others.”

Hancher will also be recognized on Wednesday when he is inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Hall of Fame.

Florence Regional Airport Ofc. Jackson Winkeler who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in January 2020 and Horry County police Cpl. Michael Ambrosino who lost his battle to COVID-19 in August 2020 will also be inducted into the S.C. Law Enforcement Hall of Fame.

