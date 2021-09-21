Submit a Tip
Horry County Council to consider revision to flood ordinance

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders will consider revising the county’s flood ordinance to further protect life and property.

The ordinance says new homes would require an elevation three-feet above the Federal Emergency Management Agency or supplemental flood zones, whichever is higher. The supplemental flood zone is based on the flooding the area experienced from Hurricane Florence.

It also states development of any new critical facilities will not be allowed within the 100-year floodplain or the 500-year floodplain.

Horry County Council is expected to consider a revision to the plan that deals with water storage on Tuesday.

Councilman Tyler Servant requested the revision to the current ordinance to make sure that it was clear that they would not try to apply the storage standard in the coastal zone.

Flood prevention advocate April O’Leary says those with Horry County Rising are grateful for the ordinance

“You know if I think about where I was three years ago, my house was flooded. I had water in my house today three years ago. To think that we can turn that tragedy into something really meaningful and make Horry County a beautiful place to live and invest to buy a home, it sets our community apart from a lot of other coastal counties,” O’Leary said.

These new flood standard requirements are set to go into effect on Nov. 15, giving the design committee time to adjust to those new codes

