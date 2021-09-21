Grab your Kohl’s cash: New location opening in North Myrtle Beach

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews

Here comes Kohl’s.

The Grand Strand’s second Kohl’s location is scheduled to open in North Myrtle Beach on Oct. 31, a spokesperson said in an email.

The 55,000 square-foot store is located at 1407 Old Highway 17 North.

The store will have a similar look to other “refreshed” Kohl’s store around the country, the spokesperson said, including a large active-wear section at the front carrying brands including Nike, Under Armour, Adidas and Champion.

The store will feature a customer service center that also does Amazon returns. It will carry brands including Sonoma Goods for Life, LC by Lauren Conrad, Nine West, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger and Lands’ End.

