FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued, heavy rain today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Flash Flood Watch has been issued as the heavy rain will bring 2-4″ of rain across the area today. Localized flooding issues are possible today, especially in those locations who pick up on multiple rounds of heavy downpours. The watch has been issued for all of the Grand Strand and a few inland areas until 9 AM Wednesday.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Grand Strand, Marion, Florence and Williamsburg Counties. (WMBF)

Today is a wet and unsettled day with showers and storms off and on through the day. Tropical moisture in place will bring locally torrential rainfall at times. This rain could lead to some minor flooding issues, especially in the low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Here's a look at a messy morning. (WMBF)

Temperatures will be held in check today in the upper 70s yo lower 80s throughout the day.

Rainfall continues even through this evening. What a nasty day. (WMBF)

The best rain chance will be during the morning and early afternoon hours. We should begin to see things become a little bit more scattered by this evening and into the overnight hours. Thankfully, that break will keep widespread flooding issues away from the area. While Wednesday’s rain chances will taper off a bit, there’s still plenty of rain chances at 70%. Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Everyone should see 2" of rain but isolated amounts of 3 and 4" will be expected for some locations. (WMBF)

Rainfall totals through Wednesday will reach 2-4″ of rain in most locations. The cold front will move through the region late Wednesday and into early Thursday morning. As of now, we do have a 30% chance of showers on Thursday morning before the cold front pushes all rain off the coast. Behind that cold front, cooler weather will arrive and provide a fall-like feel to end the week.

The fall weather arrives Thursday and continues through the weekend. (WMBF)

