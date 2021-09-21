Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC confirms rabid bat in Dillon County, two cats exposed

Generic bat photo
Generic bat photo(Source: Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – State health officials say a bat found in Dillon County has tested positive for rabies.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the bat was located near Live Oak Lane and Woodcreek Drive.

The bat was submitted for laboratory testing on Sept. 16 and was confirmed to have rabies the following day.

Two cats were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. Officials say there are no known human exposures.

“Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus,” said rabies program team leader Terri McCollister. “People don’t always realize they or a pet have been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook.”

Officials say you should assume a person or pet has potentially been bitten if the following occurs:

  • They wake up to find a bat in a room 
  • A bat is found where children, pets, or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended    
  • They have been in direct contact with a bat

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come into contact with this bat or another animal that potentially has rabies, call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Florence office at (843) 661-4825 during normal business hours or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Injuries are reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.
Crash blocks lanes of Highway 707, two sent to hospital
Charlotte Elizabeth Scott, 19 months, of Toccoa, died Sunday, according to Coroner Chris...
19-month-old dies at S.C. lake, coroner says
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Myrtle Beach police investigating reported assault; 2 people hurt

Latest News

.
Community remembers fallen Lake City lieutenant
.
Grand Strand area doctors await FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years olds
South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough got a grilling from state...
SCDJJ Director Freddie Pough resigns from agency
Police say a bank in Florence was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.
Police search for armed bank robber in Florence