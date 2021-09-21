Submit a Tip
Death investigation underway after woman’s body found in Florence County

By Nick Doria
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway in Florence County.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said a woman’s body was found Tuesday morning in the Hannah/Salem area in Pamplico. He did not provide a more specific location.

The woman’s name is expected to be released pending notification of next of kin.

The coroner did not share the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, saying more information will be released after family is notified.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

