Active investigation underway after one person shot in Myrtle Beach

(Matt Popovich | Unsplash)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 2 p.m. to White Street, where they found one person who was hurt.

The person was taken to the hospital where they’re expected to be OK.

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.

