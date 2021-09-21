12-year-old shot during drive-by shooting Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for the gunman who shot a 12-year-old during a drive-by shooting in Lumberton on Tuesday.

Officers were called just after 2 p.m. to Freedom Drive where they found the child had been shot in the arm.

The 12-year-old has been taken to the hospital, but their condition has not been determined at this time.

During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect vehicle is a four-door older model Ford, possibly a Taurus, with an out-of-state license plate.

Investigators added that the roof of the car has two rust spots over the back windshield. They also said the car appears to be silver in color and has damage to the front bumper and passenger headlight.

Anyone with information should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

