Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Report: Suspect held victim at gunpoint, pinned him down during robbery in Aynor area

Shaun Murphy
Shaun Murphy(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have arrested a man accused of robbing a person at gunpoint in the Aynor area.

An officer was called in April to Newton Road where they found the victim who stated he had been robbed.

According to the report, the victim said that he was working in a tobacco field along Bill Johns Road when he recognized Shaun Murphy in a vehicle and went to talk to him.

The victim said Murphy was in the car with another person.

The report states that the victim went to get into Murphy’s car when Murphy pulled a gun out and pointed it at his head.

“The victim stated that suspect 1 (Murphy) and suspect 2 had then pinned him down, covering his head and took his wallet,” according to the report.

During the investigation, police interviewed a person who said that Murphy knew that the victim had money and Murphy said “that he was going to rob him.”

Murphy was arrested Sunday and charged with armed robbery. He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.

According to the report, the second suspect in the case has not been arrested.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Rose forms Sunday
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Banner plane makes emergency landing in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach police investigating reported assault; 2 people hurt
Lake City Police Department Lt. John Stewart was killed during a pursuit on Friday, according...
‘He gave the ultimate sacrifice:’ Body of fallen Lake City police officer escorted back to the Pee Dee

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left a man injured in Lumberton.
Man in stable condition after shooting in Lumberton, police say
Myrtle Beach police investigating reported assault; 2 people hurt
Jermaine Roberson
Man charged in Lake City carjacking, pursuit that left deputy hurt
Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 others hurt in Robeson County shooting