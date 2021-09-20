Report: Suspect held victim at gunpoint, pinned him down during robbery in Aynor area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have arrested a man accused of robbing a person at gunpoint in the Aynor area.

An officer was called in April to Newton Road where they found the victim who stated he had been robbed.

According to the report, the victim said that he was working in a tobacco field along Bill Johns Road when he recognized Shaun Murphy in a vehicle and went to talk to him.

The victim said Murphy was in the car with another person.

The report states that the victim went to get into Murphy’s car when Murphy pulled a gun out and pointed it at his head.

“The victim stated that suspect 1 (Murphy) and suspect 2 had then pinned him down, covering his head and took his wallet,” according to the report.

During the investigation, police interviewed a person who said that Murphy knew that the victim had money and Murphy said “that he was going to rob him.”

Murphy was arrested Sunday and charged with armed robbery. He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.

According to the report, the second suspect in the case has not been arrested.

