Panthers donate backpacks with school supplies to 15,000 students in Carolinas

David and Nicole Tepper Foundation teamed up with the John M. Belk Endowment, Classroom Central and Carolina Panthers Charities to donate more than 15,000 backpacks with supplies to school districts in North and South Carolina.
By Jason Huber
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation teamed up with the John M. Belk Endowment, Classroom Central and Carolina Panthers Charities to donate more than 15,000 backpacks with supplies to school districts in North and South Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Durham Public Schools and York County (S.C.) school districts will each receive 5,000 backpacks with the school supplies.

The distribution of the supplies began on Friday, Sept. 17 as Nicole Tepper was joined by Carolina Panthers rookie players, mascot Sir Purr and the TopCats at Thomasboro Academy in Charlotte for a kickoff event.

Classroom Central is coordinating the multi-school distribution.

“We are extremely grateful to the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation and Panthers Charities for helping inspire our community to come together in support of local students,” Classroom Central Executive Director Karen Calder said. “Together, we’ve ensured 30,000 students started the school year prepared to succeed.”

The Teppers have been known to donate to schools in the Carolinas since owner David Tepper purchased the team in 2018.

“Ensuring that students have the basic resources they need for the classroom is critical for their confidence, development and success,” said Panthers owner David Tepper said. “I am proud to team up with our community partners for this important effort.”

The Panthers and their partners plan to host encouragement rallies for each school district once health and safety protocols allow in-school and in-person events.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

