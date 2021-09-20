Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One injured after vehicle overturns in Longs

Troopers are investigating after a vehicle overturned in a wooded area Monday morning in Longs.
Troopers are investigating after a vehicle overturned in a wooded area Monday morning in Longs.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating after a vehicle overturned in a wooded area Monday morning in Longs.

Crews responded to the singe-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near mile marker 24 West at 10:53 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials say. No information on their condition was released.

Drivers should exercise caution if traveling in the area.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Rose forms Sunday
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Banner plane makes emergency landing in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach police investigating reported assault; 2 people hurt
Lake City Police Department Lt. John Stewart was killed during a pursuit on Friday, according...
‘He gave the ultimate sacrifice:’ Body of fallen Lake City police officer escorted back to the Pee Dee

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left a man injured in Lumberton.
Man in stable condition after shooting in Lumberton, police say
Body of fallen Lake City police officer escorted back to the Pee Dee
Body of fallen Lake City police officer escorted back to the Pee Dee
Injuries are reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.
Crash blocks lanes of Highway 707, two sent to hospital
Mental health is a significant focus for Horry County Schools as more students deal with anxiety.
Horry County Schools seeing more students with anxiety, district to focus on mental health