One injured after vehicle overturns in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating after a vehicle overturned in a wooded area Monday morning in Longs.

Crews responded to the singe-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near mile marker 24 West at 10:53 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials say. No information on their condition was released.

Drivers should exercise caution if traveling in the area.

