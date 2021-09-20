Submit a Tip
McMaster, other GOP governors sign letter calling for meeting with Biden on border crisis

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is among 26 Republican governors who are calling for a meeting with President Joe Biden to address the crisis at the southern border.

The joint letter requests a meeting within 15 days to try and bring an end to the surge in illegal crossings.

“The months-long surge in illegal crossings has instigated an international humanitarian crisis, spurred a spike in international criminal activity and opened the floodgates to human traffickers and drug smugglers endangering public health and safety in our states,” the letter states.

The letter says about 9,700 of the people apprehended at the border have had prior criminal convictions.

It also states 10,500 pounds of fentanyl has been seized this fiscal year which is more than the last three years combined.

“While governors are doing what we can, our Constitution requires that the President must faithfully execute the immigration laws passed by Congress,” the letter states. “Not only has the federal government created a crisis, it has left our states to deal with challenges that only the federal government has a duty to solve.”

The governors are asking for an open and constructive dialogue on border enforcement and returning to border operations.

McMaster sent the South Carolina National Guard to the border to help with the crisis and also visited the southern border back in April.

