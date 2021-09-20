Submit a Tip
Man in stable condition after shooting in Lumberton, police say

Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left a man injured in Lumberton.
Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left a man injured in Lumberton.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left a man injured in Lumberton.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired near Coree Street at 11:25 p.m. and began searching the area for possible victims, according to a press release from Lumberton police.

Police say they found a man with gunshot wounds to his legs on Town Common Street. He was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Evidence found at the crime scene revealed shots were fired from an area on Coree Street and from an area close to where the victim was found, which police say indicates multiple shooters.

According to the release, a home on Chippewa Street was struck by gunfire but no one inside was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Paula McMillan with Lumberton police at (910) 671-3845.

