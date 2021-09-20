Law enforcement agencies team up, establish memorial fund for fallen Lake City lieutenant

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A memorial fund has been set up to honor the life of a fallen Lake City lieutenant.

Lt. John Stewart was killed during a car chase on Friday that ended near Lee’s Body Shop on North Matthews Road.

Authorities are also investigating a carjacking that happened shortly after Stewart’s death and are working to determine if the two incidents are related. Jermaine Roberson remains in custody in connection to that incident.

Serve & Connect, in partnership with the Lake City Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association, South Carolina Police Chiefs Association, South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police and South Carolina Sheriff’s Association, have organized a fundraiser for Stewart’s family.

“Lt. Stewart dedicated his life to service, first as a marine and then followed by two decades in law enforcement,” said Kassy Alia Ray, CEO of Serve & Connect. “We are honored to do what we can to support his family following this terrible loss of a great man.”

Stewart served in law enforcement for two decades. He is survived by his family, including his two sons.

