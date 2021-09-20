Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero found guilty of terror-related charges

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, center, whose story...
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, center, whose story inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda" for saving people from genocide, appears at the Kicukiro Primary Court in the capital Kigali, Rwanda.(AP Photo/File)
By IGNATIUS SSUUNA
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A court in Rwanda says the man who inspired “Hotel Rwanda,” Paul Rusesabagina, has been found guilty of terror-related offenses.

Rusesabagina boycotted Monday’s announcement after declaring he didn’t expect justice in a trial he called a “sham.”

He has so far been convicted of the formation of an illegal armed group, membership in a terrorist group and financing a terror group. The verdict is still being read out on charges of murder, abduction and armed robbery as an act of terrorism. He was charged along with 20 other people.

The ruling comes more than a year after Rusesabagina disappeared during a visit to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and appeared days later in Rwanda in handcuffs, accused of supporting the armed wing of his opposition political platform, Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change. The group had claimed some responsibility for attacks in 2018 and 2019 in the south of the country in which nine Rwandans died.

Rusesabagina has maintained his innocence, and his family alleges he was kidnapped and taken to Rwanda against his will. But the court ruled that he wasn’t kidnapped when he was tricked into boarding a chartered flight. Rwanda’s government has asserted that he was going to Burundi to coordinate with armed groups based there and in Congo.

He is credited with saving more than 1,000 people by sheltering them at the hotel he managed during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda in which more than 800,000 Tutsi and Hutus who tried to protect them were killed.

Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen and U.S. resident who was awarded the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom, has asserted that his arrest was in response to his criticism of longtime Rwandan President Paul Kagame over alleged human rights abuses.

He said he was gagged and tortured before he was jailed, but Rwandan authorities denied it.

His attorney, Felix Rudakemwa, has asserted that Rusesabagina’s legal papers were confiscated by prison authorities. His family has feared he might die from poor health behind bars.

Rwanda has said Rusesabagina would get a fair trial.

But the trial has drawn international concern. In December, 36 U.S. senators wrote to Kagame, urging him to release Rusesabagina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Rose forms Sunday
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Banner plane makes emergency landing in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach police investigating reported assault; 2 people hurt
The newest pOpshelf location in the South Carolina market will be located at 1101 Seaboard...
New discount retail store coming to Myrtle Beach, looking to hire

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli...
UK’s Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter
Mental health is a significant focus for Horry County Schools as more students deal with anxiety.
Horry County Schools seeing more students with anxiety, district to focus on mental health
Shannon Heroux, who is deaf, called out a Dunkins franchise for refusing to serve her. She...
Deaf woman says Dunkin refused to serve her
Tropical Storm Peter and Rose continue to remain offshore.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Peter & Rose, watching other chances of development